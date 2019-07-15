Expert helps farmers upgrade grape cultivation skills in China's Hebei

Zhao Shengjian, deputy director of Changli orchards research institute of Hebei Academy of Agriculture and Forestry Sciences, takes care of newly cultivated grapes at the breeding base of the institute in north China's Hebei Province, July 13, 2019. After several years' research, Zhao Shengjian and his team have successfully bred four new varieties of grapes. The total cultivation area of grapes in Hebei reaches 20,000 mu (about 1,333 hectares). (Photo: Xinhua)

Zhao Shengjian (L), deputy director of Changli orchards research institute of Hebei Academy of Agriculture and Forestry Sciences, teaches planting skills of the newly cultivated grapes to a farmer at the breeding base of the institute in north China's Hebei Province, July 13, 2019. After several years' research, Zhao Shengjian and his team have successfully bred four new varieties of grapes. The total cultivation area of grapes in Hebei reaches 20,000 mu (about 1,333 hectares). (Photo: Xinhua)