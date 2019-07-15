Scenery of South Wutai Mountain in NW China's Shaanxi

Photo taken on July 13, 2019 shows a view of South Wutai Mountain at Chang'an District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. With 1,688 meters in height above sea level, the South Wutai Mountain is a major scenic spot in Zhongshan Mountains. (Photo: Xinhua)

