Annual Bastille Day military parade held in Paris, France

French military aircrafts fly over the Pyramid of Louvre Museum during the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, on July 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man takes photos for the French military aircrafts during the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, on July 14, 2019.(Photo: Xinhua)

The Patrouille de France passes over the Pyramid of the Louvre Museum during the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, on July 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

The Patrouille de France performs during the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, on July 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

French military aircrafts fly over the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel during the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, on July 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

