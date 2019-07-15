Annual Bastille Day military parade held in Paris, France

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/15 15:17:08

French military aircrafts fly over the Pyramid of Louvre Museum during the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, on July 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

French military aircrafts fly over the Pyramid of Louvre Museum during the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, on July 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

A man takes photos for the French military aircrafts during the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, on July 14, 2019.(Photo: Xinhua)


 

The Patrouille de France passes over the Pyramid of the Louvre Museum during the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, on July 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

The Patrouille de France performs during the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, on July 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

The Patrouille de France passes over the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel during the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, on July 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

French military aircrafts fly over the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel during the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, on July 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

The Patrouille de France passes over the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel during the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, on July 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

The Patrouille de France performs during the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, on July 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

French military aircrafts fly over the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel during the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, on July 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

French military aircrafts fly over the Pyramid of Louvre Museum during the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, on July 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus