Scenery of "Umbrella Street" spectacle in Zabbar, Malta

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/15 16:10:00

Photo taken on July 13, 2019 shows umbrellas suspended in the air along a street to bring back the popular "Umbrella Street" spectacle in Zabbar, Malta. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

