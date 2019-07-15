Inner Mongolia to get 1st subway

North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region will get its first subway line, authorities said Monday.Trial operations will begin on Line 1, in the regional capital Hohhot, at the end of December, according to Hohhot Metro.Authorities in the region have planned two subway lines, Line 1 and Line 2, with an investment of 37.4 billion yuan (5.4 billion U.S. dollars). With a combined length of 49.02 km, the two lines will have 43 stations. The two lines are interchangeable at the Xinhua Square Station.Line 1 is already completed and is being innovated, while Line 2 is still under construction, and trial operations will begin in late June 2020.