Finland holds EU Presidency media conference

From left: Finnish Ambassador to China Jarno Syrjälä, EU Ambassador to China Nicolas Chapuis and Romanian Ambassador to China Basil Constantinescu Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

To mark the commencement of Finland's Presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU), the Ambassador of Finland to China Jarno Syrjälä and the Ambassador of the EU Delegation to China Nicolas Chapuis held a press conference at the Ambassador's Residence of the Finnish Embassy in Beijing on Thursday, informing media of the priorities for the Finnish presidency and updated them on EU priorities for relations with China. During the event, Ambassador Syrjälä said in his speech that securing the EU's leadership in global climate action is one of the priorities of Finland's Presidency of the Council of the EU. "The slogan of Finland's current EU Presidency is 'Sustainable Europe, Sustainable Future,' which demonstrates Finland's confidence and goal in the social, economic and ecological sustainable development of the EU in the future," Syrjälä said. Ambassador Chapuis said that Nokia, Ericsson and other European companies are very willing to participate in the Chinese telecom market, and the EU attaches great importance to sharing these European companies in the Chinese market. He also noted that the negotiation process on a China-EU investment agreement is expected to reach an agreement by 2020 as scheduled.