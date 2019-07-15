Han Kuo-yu wins KMT party primary poll for 2020 Taiwan leadership election

Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu won the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party primary poll for next year's leadership election in Taiwan, the KMT announced Monday.



Han gained an average support rate of 44.805 percent at the poll, the KMT said.



KMT announced five candidates last month for the party primary of the 2020 leadership election. They also included Eric Chu, former mayor of New Taipei City, Chou Hsi-wei, former magistrate of Taipei County, Chang Ya-chung, president of the Sun Yat-sen School, and Terry Gou, Foxconn founder and chairman.