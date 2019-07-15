Chinese catering market dominated by snacks in 2018

The 2019 China Catering Industry Report was released at the 2019 China Catering Marketing Power Summit on July 2. According to the report, snacks dominated the industry because of their high popularity and great potential.Throughout urban cities in China, snack stores have been developing extremely rapidly.According to the report, the number of snacks stores reached 730,000, an increase of 44.3 percent over the previous year.Additionally, an increasing number of snacks store owners have decided to transfer their store from roadside locations to big shopping malls.Bright and clean store environments, exquisite decorations and packaging have changed snacks' previous "low-level" image, attracting more young consumers.Traditional and local snack brands are being continually explored and developed.However, many traditional and local brands are still limited to specific regions.A list of China's top 10 snack brands was also released at the summit.According to the list Juewei Duck Necks ranked No.1 on the list, followed by Zhengxin Chicken, Shaxian Delicacies, Zhouheiya and Liaoji Bangbangji.Snacks from the cities of Chengdu, Beijing, Shanghai and Hunan Province ranked from the sixth position to the eighth on the list.