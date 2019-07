Syrian refugees are seen in a refugee camp in Zaatari, Jordan, July 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Young Syrian refugees ride in a refugee camp in Zaatari, Jordan, July 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

A Syrian refugee sits in a refugee camp in Zaatari, Jordan, July 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)