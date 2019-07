China iconic brand Hongqi's classic cars displayed in Jilin

Hongqi brand cars move in a parade on an avenue in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)





A Hongqi brand car is displayed at a square in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

A Hongqi brand car is displayed at a square in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man takes pictures of a Hongqi brand car at a square in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Hongqi brand cars move in a parade on an avenue in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)