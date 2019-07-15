Trucker saves his smoldering load, drives straight to fire station

Firefighters extinguish a fire on a truck that drove into their station billowing smoke from its load of cardboard. Photo: screenshot of a video posted by Pear Video

A truck driver's quick thinking saved his truck, his load of cardboard and his livelihood when he drove straight to a fire station after discovering smoke coming from the back of his truck.The trucker in Zhenjiang, East China's Jiangsu Province noticed smoking coming from the several tons of recyclable cardboard on his flatbed as he was driving to the recycling depot. Instead of stopping on the road and watching his load burn he drove straight to a nearby fire station and directly into its yard.The smoke billowing from the back of the truck immediately caught the attention of firefighters who quickly pulled out hose and doused the fire.The fire started when some cardboard was ignited by the heat of the truck's exhaust pipe, said the trucker.The driver thanked the firefighters and praised his luck at being so close to the fire station. If not for them, "I could have lost the whole year's income,�?the driver said.Pear Video