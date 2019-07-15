Handyman gives scrap new life

An inventive handyman in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality builds remote controlled miniature boats from scrap materials he collects. Photo: screenshot of a video posted by Pear Video

An inventive handyman in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality has amused neighbors and netizens with his homemade remote controlled miniature boats and airplanes that he builds from scrap materials he collects.Deng Buping, a 58-year-old plumber and electrician, collects all sorts of materials that would normally be destined for the dump. Deng has turned used plastic water pipes and materials from a billboard into small racing boats, according to a video posted by Pear Video.Over the years, Deng says he has made drones, yachts, and tops from scrap he has stored in his overcrowded workshop.Deng not only likes the challenge of building and designing things that float or fly, he also enjoys helping his neighbors fix their plumbing and electrical problems. "I'm not a professional plumber or electrician. It's just my hobby and I will try my best to help the neighbors," said Deng.Deng says turning waste into something useful "gives me a lot of pleasure and a sense of self-achievement."Pear Video