Another Canadian detained for alleged drug offense

Chinese police detained a Canadian student in East China's Shandong Province for the involvement in a drug case, Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed on Monday.Police in Shandong busted a drug case involving foreign students including a Canadian and the case is under investigation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said in a Monday press briefing.Geng said police made a timely report to relevant embassies about the case and arranged for staff from the embassies to visit.China protects the legitimate rights and interests of people involved in accordance with the law, he said.The case is separate from another detention of foreigners for taking drugs in Jiangsu Province, Geng noted.Sixteen foreigners, seven from EF Education First (EF) company and nine foreign students, have been detained by police for allegedly taking drugs at the company's Xuzhou center. Their countries of origin have not been reported.But prominent drug cases involving Canadian citizens appear to have been escalating. In April, a Canadian, identified as only "Fan Wei" in Chinese, was sentenced by a Chinese court to death for drug trafficking.In January, Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg was sentenced to death for smuggling over 222 kilograms of methamphetamine.It is "an absolutely reasonable move" for Chinese authorities to crack down on drugs, "which is a common sphere, agreed by the international community," according to Li Haidong, a professor at the China Foreign Affairs University's institute of international relations in Beijing."It shows China's zero-tolerance attitude toward drug-related activities and the country will strive to fight anyone, whether foreign or Chinese, involved in such activities," Li said.But the Canadian media and government "mix the legal affair with the political," Li told the Global Times. They continue to treat the government crackdown on drugs as a political revenge targeting Canadians, "which is very petty."Meanwhile, a case involving a Chinese researcher being investigated by the Canadian police is likely to throw a shadow on already strained bilateral relations.A virologist Qiu Xiangguo was escorted out of Canada's National Microbiology Laboratory (NML) in Winnipeg, Canada on July 5 for an alleged "policy breach," Canadian media reported on Sunday.Qiu, husband Cheng Keding and an unknown number of her students from China were removed from the laboratory by Canadian intelligence.Reports did not specify the reason for the investigation.Asked about Qiu's case, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a Monday briefing that China's Consulate-General in Toronto did not receive notice of the case. If she is a Chinese national, the Embassy would provide consular assistance to protect her legitimate rights.Qiu's research focuses on vaccine development, post-exposure therapeutics and rapid diagnosis of viruses like Ebola, said the report.The seizure of Qiu quickly drew fiery complaints and comparisons from Chinese mainland internet users."China arrested a drug abuser, we have legitimate reasons. While Canada just take a renowned scientists out of blue…way to go Canada," posted one internet user on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo platform.Ties between China and Canada soured after Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, was detained at Vancouver airport at the request of the US government.Geng said on Friday that China's stance on Meng's case was strong and clear."The US and Canada have abused their bilateral extradition treaty and arbitrarily taken compulsory measures on a Chinese citizen. It is a serious violation of the legitimate rights and interests of a Chinese citizen. It is also a serious political incident," said Geng.Li warned that viewing China as an opponent was wrong and would only make Canada meet more setbacks in bilateral relations."Canadians lost themselves in handling relations between China and Canada. It is sad for the Canadian government to blindly follow the steps of other countries and satisfy their need," Li said.