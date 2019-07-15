Xi's article on CPC political work to be published

An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on the political work of the Party will be published Tuesday in the 14th issue of the Qiushi Journal this year.The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, calls for a more conscientious and firm stance in advancing the Party's political work.The article says the most important aspect in upholding the Party's political leadership is upholding the authority and centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee, which should be the primary task of the Party's political work.The article says the Party's political work should be enhanced closely around winning the people's hearts and support.It says fostering a healthy political ecosystem is a long-term task, and the fight against corruption must be carried on resolutely.The article also stresses efforts to educate and guide Party officials at all levels to enhance their political acumen and judgement.