US sour grapes over China-LatAm relations: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang (Photo source: fmprc.gov.cn)

The unscrupulous remarks by the US that China indebts Venezuelans can only be interpreted as sour grapes for failing to promote the new Monroe Doctrine, Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.Geng Shuang, spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, made the remarks at a regular media briefing after Craig Faller, the head of US Southern Command, said China "saddled" the Venezuelan people with debt.Faller said in his testimony to the Senate Armed Services Committee that China "saddled the Venezuelan people with more than $60 billion in debt," American magazine Newsweek reported on July 10.Geng said that US officials have repeatedly attacked China-Venezuela cooperation and China-Latin America cooperation. However, these arguments are full of loopholes and cannot withstand scrutiny."As is known to all, the cooperation between China and Venezuela and Latin America is based on mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and win-win… The cooperation has promoted local economic and social development, which is welcomed by Venezuelans and Latin Americans," Geng said.US criticism of the cooperation can only be interpreted as "sour grapes mentality." If the US really cares about Latin American development, it should take practical measures to help Latin American countries develop their economy and improve people's lives, Geng said.