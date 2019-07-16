Social credit system to set market access limit for dishonest individuals, firms

Photo: IC

China is advancing its social credit system through measures such as limiting market access for discredited people and companies while also expanding supervision and penalties, the central government said in a document released on Tuesday.In sectors including pharmaceuticals, the environment, construction, production, and care for the young and elderly people, which are highly related to the safety of people's lives and property, authorities will carry out more strict supervision while expanding the scope of penalties.Dishonest entities and those who failed to comply with judicial decisions or administrative penalties would be banned from entering those sectors, or be expelled from them for good.China has been accelerating the full-scale establishment of a social credit system, with cities and regions coming up with detailed plans by including various information into individuals' social credit files such as support for elderly family members and properly sorting their garbage. A total of 14.09 million people had been blacklisted for bad credit records in China as of May.The document also encouraged innovation in the social credit system, making full use of the internet and big data as major pillars for the supervision of the system.China's social credit system has to be built on an information-sharing basis to improve tracking data for individuals and companies. China has built the largest credit system in the world, including information on 990 million people and 25.91 million companies and other organizations, according to media reports in June that cited the country's central bank.