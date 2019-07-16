Senior CPC official meets DPRK Central Court president

Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with Kang Yun Sok, president of the Central Court of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), in Beijing Tuesday.Guo, also head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, called on the judicial authorities of the two countries to step up exchange and cooperation, share their experience and practices in the rule of law and justice, and make positive contributions to carrying forward the traditional friendship between China and the DPRK.The DPRK stands ready to deepen judicial cooperation and commit to developing friendly relations with China, Kang said.