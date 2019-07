A motor taxi driver gets his hands washed at an Ebola screening station on Tuesday in the eastern DR Congo city of Goma. The first patient to be diagnosed with Ebola in Goma has died, officials said. The case - the first in a major urban hub in the region's nearly 1-year-old epidemic of the disease - has sparked deep concern in neighboring Rwanda and at the UN. Photo: AFP

