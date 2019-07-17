Christine Lagarde resigns as head of IMF

RELATED ARTICLES: IMF to start selecting new leader as Lagarde formally submits resignation

International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde submitted her resignation from the global crisis lender on Tuesday, citing more clarity about her nomination to lead the European Central Bank as European legislators approved a new top bureaucrat.Lagarde said in a statement her resignation was effective September 12, firing the starting gun for the IMF's search for her successor, which is likely to be another European."With greater clarity now on the process for my nomination as ECB President and the time it will take, I have made this decision in the best interest of the Fund," Lagarde said in a statement.She said her resignation would expedite the selection for the next head of the IMF. IMF succession is expected to be a major topic of discussion among G7 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting on Wednesday and Thursday in Chantilly, France, near Paris amid concerns that slowing global growth and trade conflicts will pressure vulnerable economies.Lagarde's resignation, first reported by Reuters, came two weeks after her nomination on July 2 for the ECB's top job. She did not immediately quit the IMF because of uncertainty over whether the new European Parliament would support her and other new EU leadership positions, sources told Reuters.Her nomination was part of a package of top officials agreed by EU governments that included German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen as European Commission president, who drew Green party opposition.Later on Tuesday, Von der Leyen was approved by the European Parliament in a 383-327 vote.The European parliament will hold a nonbinding vote on Lagarde's appointment, which is expected to be finalized by EU leaders at a regular summit on October 17-18.Since its creation at the end of World War II, the IMF has been led by a European, while its sister institution, the World Bank, has been led by an American. Analysts say the "duopoly" is likely to continue after US President Donald Trump's nominee, David Malpass, was approved in April to lead the World Bank with European support.Finance leaders of Europe's four largest economies - Germany, France, Britain and Italy - will participate in the G7 finance meeting this week in Chantilly, along with other large IMF shareholders the United States, Japan and Canada, giving weight to discussions on IMF leadership.