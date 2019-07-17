China weighs more balanced approach to growth in H2

Photo taken on May 29, 2018 shows Puqian Bridge under construction in south China's Hainan Province. Construction of Puqian Bridge, which provides a quicker access to Wenchang City from Haikou City, is scheduled for completion at the end of 2018. The bridge is expected to promote economic growth of the northern part of Hainan Province. Photo: Xinhua

China is mulling a balanced approach that would help keep economic growth at a stable range in the second half of the year, while avoiding opening the floodgates of stimulus that would raise debt and create more risks, after economic growth in the first half showed stabilizing signs but also highlighted persistent downward pressure.Top policymakers have in recent days struck a calm and confident tone, pushing back against pessimistic headlines about the second-quarter growth rate, but they have also acknowledged growing pressure on the economy and vowed to keep the world's second-largest economy stable, while continuing on long-stated market reforms.After a strong start in the first quarter, the Chinese economy grew 6.2 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, the slowest quarterly growth rate in 27 years, dragging down growth for the first half of the year to 6.3 percent."Economic operations remained stable overall on high bases," Premier Li Keqiang told a meeting on Tuesday.Noting slowing global growth, rising protectionism as well as domestic challenges, Li said that the results "did not come easily."China is battling a protracted trade war with the US, with $250 billion worth of its products facing high punitive tariffs, and challenges in a transition period for the domestic economy from low-end, unsustainable development to high-quality growth.Although growth rates in the first half of the year were low compared to previous rapid expansion, China is still one of the fastest growing economies around the world and the envy of many countries that have been struggling under slowing global growth, Chinese experts say.The US economy, for instance, contrary to what US President Donald Trump has suggested, grew 3.1 percent - half the speed of China - in the first quarter of 2019 and is expected to slow to around 2.1 percent for the full year.

