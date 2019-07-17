Xi meets Chinese diplomatic envoys to foreign countries

President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met with Chinese diplomatic envoys to foreign countries, who are in Beijing to attend a work conference for overseas envoys.On behalf of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, congratulated on the convening of the work conference and extended sincere greetings to the envoys and all diplomatic personnel for their hard work.Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, was also present.At the work conference, the envoys were urged to fully carry out the plans and arrangements of diplomatic work of the CPC Central Committee under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy and to keep on working with great determination.