Sanjie Town in Anhui develops rural tourism to boost rural development

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/18 15:48:03

Tourists pose for a photo in Meiying Village of Sanjie Town in Mingguang, east China's Anhui Province. July 17, 2019. Sanjie Town develops rural tourism to boost rural development. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Tourists take selfies in Meiying Village of Sanjie Town in Mingguang, east China's Anhui Province. July 17, 2019. Sanjie Town develops rural tourism to boost rural development. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

A girl visits Meiying Village of Sanjie Town in Mingguang, east China's Anhui Province. July 17, 2019. Sanjie Town develops rural tourism to boost rural development. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

