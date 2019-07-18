Xingcheng to host open-water distance swimming event

Photo: Courtesy of organizers

Xingcheng in Northeast China's Liaoning Province will again host an open-water distance swimming event on August 4, organizers said Thursday.The race will feature a 10-kilometer race and a 500-meter sprint across the Xingcheng Strait, from the coastal city to Juehua Island in the Bohai Sea.Every participant will be escorted by a boat in case of emergency, organizers noted.Xingcheng is a county-level city in Huludao in southwestern Liaoning. It started to host the open-water swimming event in 2017.