Xingcheng to host open-water distance swimming event

Xingcheng in Northeast China's Liaoning Province will again host an open-water distance swimming event on August 4, organizers said Thursday.

The race will feature a 10-kilometer race and a 500-meter sprint across the Xingcheng Strait, from the coastal city to Juehua Island in the Bohai Sea.

Every participant will be escorted by a boat in case of emergency, organizers noted.

Xingcheng is a county-level city in Huludao in southwestern Liaoning. It started to host the open-water swimming event in 2017.

