China's first female tank operators training in Inner Mongolia

The photo shows the first Chinese women being trained as Type 99A tank operators. (Photo: 81.cn) Chinese net users hailed the first 10 women who hurdled the training as operators of the country's most advanced tank, calling them modern-day Mulans, a legendary heroine who disguised herself as a male warrior in place of her father. The squad started training on the Type 99A tank two months ago at the Zhurihe training base in Northwest China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, where the climate is dry and dusty and temperatures can dip to -40C.

The photo shows the first Chinese women being trained as Type 99A tank operators. (Photo: 81.cn)

The photo shows the first Chinese women being trained as Type 99A tank operators. (Photo: 81.cn)

The photo shows the first Chinese women being trained as Type 99A tank operators. (Photo: 81.cn)

The photo shows the first Chinese women being trained as Type 99A tank operators. (Photo: 81.cn)

The photo shows the first Chinese women being trained as Type 99A tank operators. (Photo: 81.cn)

The photo shows the first Chinese women being trained as Type 99A tank operators. (Photo: 81.cn)

The photo shows the first Chinese women being trained as Type 99A tank operators. (Photo: 81.cn)

The photo shows the first Chinese women being trained as Type 99A tank operators. (Photo: 81.cn)

The photo shows the first Chinese women being trained as Type 99A tank operators. (Photo: Xinhua)

The photo shows the first Chinese women being trained as Type 99A tank operators. (Photo: Xinhua)