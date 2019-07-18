New services, deals

Delta's newest wide-body aircraft - the Airbus A330-900neo - began scheduled service on Friday, flying from Shanghai to Seattle.The addition of the A330-900neo to Delta's fleet expands the availability of the carrier's industry-leading premium seat products for customers, including the award-winning Delta One Suite.The first North American airline to operate this aircraft type, Delta has a total of 35 A330-900neos on order and flew them first out of Seattle on routes to Shanghai on July 10, US time. It's the first Delta wide-body to feature the new wireless IFE system developed by Delta Flight Products, the airline's wholly-owned cabin interior start-up.The aircraft is also equipped with high-speed 2Ku internet connectivity and customers will have access to free mobile messaging while on board.Scoot, the low-cost arm of the Singapore Airlines Group, has launched direct flights between Singapore and four more cities in China between the end of May 2019 and early July 2019. The four cities are Wuhan, Changsha, Kunming and Fuzhou.With their addition, Scoot's network now spans 24 destinations in China, and is one of the largest foreign, low-cost carriers in the country, in terms of the number of destinations.Scoot now operates over 160 flights weekly between Singapore and China. The launch of the new destinations has resulted in a seat capacity growth of over 15 percent for Scoot's China routes, compared to April 2019.Europe's largest all-cargo airline, Cargolux Airlines International S.A., announced the introduction of a third weekly frequency to Xiamen as of July 1 to meet growing customer demand.The new service, CV9721, is operated every Monday morning, departing Luxembourg at 8:10 am and arriving in Xiamen on Tuesday at 4:40 am. The return flight, CV9731, is scheduled to leave Xiamen at 6:15 am and is routed through Los Angeles before returning to Luxembourg, where it lands at 6:15 am.Cargolux has been operating in Xiamen since 2006, with two weekly flights from Luxembourg on Wednesday and Friday, arriving in the Chinese city on Thursday morning and Saturday morning.Emirates has launched several initiatives to welcome the peak Summer season, including a recently-launched service to Porto, increasing capacity to London Stansted with a second daily flight, and introducing seasonal menus onboard for selected routes.Passengers departing from Beijing, Shanghai or Guangzhou can easily arrive in Stansted in the afternoon or evening after a convenient transfer in Dubai.Emirates offers a series of exclusive privileges for family passengers from the ground to the air: trolleys at DXB airport, priority boarding for families at most airports, special care and onboard services. Onboard Emirates flights, children aged 2 to 12 can enjoy special children's meals, a rich in-flight entertainment system and free toys and backpacks.Cathay Pacific is opening its newly renovated Shanghai Pudong Cathay Pacific Lounge on Thursday, marking the introduction of the airline's award-winning lounge design to the Chinese mainland.Located near departure gate D69 in Pudong Airport's Terminal 2 building, the new lounge occupies a space of 970 square meters and follows the warm, inviting style developed by Studioilse, a London-based studio led by Ilse Crawford, seen in Cathay Pacific's newest lounges across its global network.A highlight of the lounge is its terrace, an L-shaped, open-ceiling veranda that allows guests to take in panoramic views of the apron and runway while seated at one of the dining tables or bespoke Solo Chairs, which come with a built-in reading lamp and individual side table.