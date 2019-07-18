Koreas to face off in World Cup qualifiers

Source:AFP Published: 2019/7/18 16:48:41





Heavyweights Iran, Japan, South Korea, Australia and Saudi Arabia - who all played in the 2018 World Cup in Russia - were drawn in different groups for the Asian qualifiers of the 2022 edition of the tournament in Qatar.



China, who are seeking to qualify for the World Cup for only the second time, look to have a promising fixture against lower-ranked opponents including war-torn Syria and tiny Guam.



The country and its 73rd-ranked team have grand ambitions to host and win a World Cup.



South Korea is one of Asia's best sides and should easily beat the North, but the matches between the neighbors on the divided



Sides play each other twice during the qualifiers, which run from September to June.



After the draw at the Asian soccer body's headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, South Korea coach Paulo Bento insisted that facing the North was "nothing special."



"For us it is a sport - the goal is to qualify," he said. "The message I will share with the players when we play against



Sporting ties played a role in a diplomatic thaw on and around the peninsula last year, when the two Koreas formed their first-ever unified Olympic team for the 2018 Winter Games.



But those endeavors stagnated with the wider deadlock in negotiations over the denuclearization of the peninsula.



Iran and Iraq will renew one of soccer's great rivalries after being drawn in the same group.



The teams will compete in a round-robin format, with the winners of the eight groups and four runners-up progressing to a final round of qualifying.

RELATED ARTICLES: Africa changes format for WC qualifications North and South Korea will face off in World Cup qualifiers after being drawn in the same group Wednesday, while arch-rivals Iran and Iraq will also meet.Heavyweights Iran, Japan, South Korea, Australia and Saudi Arabia - who all played in the 2018 World Cup in Russia - were drawn in different groups for the Asian qualifiers of the 2022 edition of the tournament in Qatar.China, who are seeking to qualify for the World Cup for only the second time, look to have a promising fixture against lower-ranked opponents including war-torn Syria and tiny Guam.The country and its 73rd-ranked team have grand ambitions to host and win a World Cup.South Korea is one of Asia's best sides and should easily beat the North, but the matches between the neighbors on the divided Korean Peninsula promise to be bitter.Sides play each other twice during the qualifiers, which run from September to June.After the draw at the Asian soccer body's headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, South Korea coach Paulo Bento insisted that facing the North was "nothing special.""For us it is a sport - the goal is to qualify," he said. "The message I will share with the players when we play against North Korea is to give them the same respect we will have for any other teams we will play against."Sporting ties played a role in a diplomatic thaw on and around the peninsula last year, when the two Koreas formed their first-ever unified Olympic team for the 2018 Winter Games.But those endeavors stagnated with the wider deadlock in negotiations over the denuclearization of the peninsula.Iran and Iraq will renew one of soccer's great rivalries after being drawn in the same group.The teams will compete in a round-robin format, with the winners of the eight groups and four runners-up progressing to a final round of qualifying.