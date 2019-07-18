Cop’s typo sets skyhigh bounty

An employee counts money at a bank in Nanchong, Southwest China's Sichuan Province. File photo: VCG

Police in Central China sure got the attention of local citizens when they posted a bounty of 100 million yuan ($14.5 million) for the capture of two suspects.Police in Yexian county, Henan Province on Tuesday posted the bounty notice but added the character "wan," which means 10,000, after the number 10,000, the intended amount of the reward, making the bounty worth 10,000 times 10,000.Police were not amused by the attention the typo has received. "It was just an accident," an officer surnamed Qiu, who is responsible for the case, told reporters.Police have already printed a new notice with the correct amount of bounty.Instead of focusing on the humor of the error, Qiu urged the public to pay attention to the photos of the suspects and help the police catch them.The notice says police are looking for two suspects but didn't provide details of the suspects' alleged crimes, Pear Video reported on Wednesday.Pear Video