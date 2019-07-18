Police detain man for allegedly throwing knives from building

A kitchen knife found on the ground was tossed from the eighth floor of a residential building in Jinan east China's Shandong Province on July 12. Screenshot from btime.com's video

Local police have detained a man they say threw three knives, including a meat cleaver, out of his eighth floor apartment window in Jinan, East China's Shandong Province, the police reported on Wednesday.No one was injured, but the photos of the knives laying on the ground outside the building outraged people in the community and online.Numerous frightened local residents immediately reported finding the knives to local police, local media said.Police found the perpetrator on Monday after a door-to-door search and detained a man surnamed Ge, who was known to have had fierce quarrels with his wife the day when the knives were found, reported the Jinan-based news site ql1d.com after interviewing Ge's neighbors.Ge is being held in police custody on suspicion of endangering public safety.The online report of the incident on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo, drew a lot of comments with many suggesting whoever threw the knives from the building should be charged with attempted murder.Other online comments were more sympathetic, saying Ge is obviously ill and needs psychiatric treatment.Global Times