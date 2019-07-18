$1m gold brick offered to anyone who can lift it: Conditions apply

People are crowded together and take turns to lift the 25-kilogram brick which is worth $1 million in Zhaoyuan, East China's Shandong Province on Monday. Photo: Screenshot of Pear Video

A jewelry store affiliated with a gold mine in Zhaoyuan, East China's Shandong Province is trying to give away a 25-kilogram brick of gold worth 7 million yuan ($1 million) to anyone who can lift and hold it for 25 seconds.Participants are required to wear white cloth gloves making the slick brick of pure gold slipperier than usual and almost impossible to even lift off the table, let alone hold it for the required time.In a Pear Video circulating on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo, members of a delegation from the gold mine on Monday tried their best to get rich quick. No one came close.In the video, one man manages to lift the gold brick - the video didn't show if he did it on his own - but he was unable to hold the treasure for 25 seconds."A store clerk told me nobody has ever met the challenge ever since the store opened," a Net user who claimed to have visited the store said on Weibo.Pear Video