If you are feeling a bit run down today, consider getting in some extra exercise toward the end of the day. By getting your adrenaline pumping, you will be able to tap into hidden sources of energy deep inside you. Your lucky numbers: 4, 5, 9, 12, 18.Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Although work is important, it is equally important to take time out to pursue your personal interests. You will be able to unleash your creativity by heading to an art museum or gallery. The color blue will act as a warning sign. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)If you are feeling a bit overwhelmed by the sheer number of tasks that you must complete today, tackling things one at a time will help keep stress at bay. Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to your finances. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Your good fortune will grow stronger as the day goes on. Arrange to tackle easier tasks earlier in the day and leave the true challenges for the evening. Friendship will be highlighted. ✭✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)You need an outlet besides work. Try your hand at something new and exciting, such as rock climbing or biking. Family matters will take up quite a bit of your time, leaving you little free time. ✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)A close friend may have a proposition for you today. Do not let friendship cloud your judgement. Examine things objectively and let your friend know what you really think. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Putting off taking care of legal or money matters will have negative consequences. Take control of these issues before they become too hard for you to handle. Creative activities will prove fruitful. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)If you are having trouble coming up with ideas, take a break and go for a walk. Let your imagination wander and you will find inspiration in even the simplest of things. The stars will shine down on you when it comes to financial matters. ✭✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Do not let a recent string of successes lull you into a false sense of security. Things could take a turn for the worse at any time and you need to make sure that you are properly prepared. Love will be in the air this evening. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Take care that you do not get involved in other people's drama today. Although you may feel like you have to lend them a hand, sometimes it's okay to put yourself first. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Hard work will lead to major breakthroughs. This taste of success will make you hungry to achieve more. The best way to satisfy this hunger will be to take on greater responsibilities at the office. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Although time is of the essence, don't make decisions in haste today as they are highly likely to go wrong. Proper research will be needed if you want to succeed in your goals. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)You may want to make some changes to your living space. However, splurging on unnecessary items will take a toll on your wallet. Fortunately, there are many changes you can make without having to break the bank. ✭✭✭