Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/7/18 18:28:41

 ACROSS

  1 Old proverb

  4 Electrically versatile

  8 Pile up

 13 Lead-in to "angle" or "age"

 14 Sandal holder

 16 "48 Hrs." star Nick

 17 Vinegar complement

 18 Soporific poem for summer afternoons?

 20 Meat rater: Abbr.

 22 They make many connections at work

 23 Rodent not worried about individual glory?

 26 Mani/pedi target

 27 Small, fast fish

 32 A boot may attach to one

 34 Comics punch sound

 38 Mississippi feeder

 39 Results of clothes going unwashed for too long?

 43 Jai ___

 44 Back burner's place

 45 "___ your words!" (preschool scolding)

 46 River-mouth formations

 49 Periods

 51 Liver-based French crackers?

 57 Sale type with huge discounts

 61 Simple fastener

 62 "Pound! Pound! Pound!"?

 65 Genes material

 66 Sooner State residents

 67 Goddesses of the seasons

 68 Archaic contraction

 69 Like the Tudors, originally

 70 "Auld Lang ___"

 71 Thespian who makes this puzzle's theme entries corny

DOWN

  1 "I'm a little teapot/Short and ___"

  2 Come up

  3 Feral creature

  4 Floor wood that can look whitish

  5 El station letters

  6 Child's first responder, informally

  7 Places to make s'mores

  8 Big Turkish city

  9 Chandon's champagne partner

 10 Dog food brand

 11 Mix, as cocoa

 12 Brief intervals

 15 Foot expert?

 19 Authority, to hipsters

 21 Org. led by an M.D.

 24 Scenic walk

 25 Banned apple spray

 28 "Vive le ___!"

 29 Increment of 0.001

 30 Half of zwei

 31 "The Bachelorette" flower

 32 Roe source

 33 Trendy smoothie vegetable

 35 Afternoons, briefly

 36 No longer fashionable

 37 Intl. mercantile group

 40 "Bottomless" hole

 41 Claim confidently

 42 Trillion: Prefix

 47 All over again

 48 Go up fast

 50 Checkup sounds

 52 Creep (along)

 53 Amazon speakers

 54 Noted San Francisco boulevard

 55 Craze

 56 Tic

 57 Mess offering

 58 Michigan or Ontario

 59 "___ and the Detectives" (children's book)

 60 Iowa college town

 63 Palindromic Bobbsey twin

 64 Letter-shaped shirt

