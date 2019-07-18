Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Old proverb
4 Electrically versatile
8 Pile up
13 Lead-in to "angle" or "age"
14 Sandal holder
16 "48 Hrs." star Nick
17 Vinegar complement
18 Soporific poem for summer afternoons?
20 Meat rater: Abbr.
22 They make many connections at work
23 Rodent not worried about individual glory?
26 Mani/pedi target
27 Small, fast fish
32 A boot may attach to one
34 Comics punch sound
38 Mississippi feeder
39 Results of clothes going unwashed for too long?
43 Jai ___
44 Back burner's place
45 "___ your words!" (preschool scolding)
46 River-mouth formations
49 Periods
51 Liver-based French crackers?
57 Sale type with huge discounts
61 Simple fastener
62 "Pound! Pound! Pound!"?
65 Genes material
66 Sooner State residents
67 Goddesses of the seasons
68 Archaic contraction
69 Like the Tudors, originally
70 "Auld Lang ___"
71 Thespian who makes this puzzle's theme entries cornyDOWN
1 "I'm a little teapot/Short and ___"
2 Come up
3 Feral creature
4 Floor wood that can look whitish
5 El station letters
6 Child's first responder, informally
7 Places to make s'mores
8 Big Turkish city
9 Chandon's champagne partner
10 Dog food brand
11 Mix, as cocoa
12 Brief intervals
15 Foot expert?
19 Authority, to hipsters
21 Org. led by an M.D.
24 Scenic walk
25 Banned apple spray
28 "Vive le ___!"
29 Increment of 0.001
30 Half of zwei
31 "The Bachelorette" flower
32 Roe source
33 Trendy smoothie vegetable
35 Afternoons, briefly
36 No longer fashionable
37 Intl. mercantile group
40 "Bottomless" hole
41 Claim confidently
42 Trillion: Prefix
47 All over again
48 Go up fast
50 Checkup sounds
52 Creep (along)
53 Amazon speakers
54 Noted San Francisco boulevard
55 Craze
56 Tic
57 Mess offering
58 Michigan or Ontario
59 "___ and the Detectives" (children's book)
60 Iowa college town
63 Palindromic Bobbsey twin
64 Letter-shaped shirt
Solution