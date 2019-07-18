Puzzle

1 Old proverb4 Electrically versatile8 Pile up13 Lead-in to "angle" or "age"14 Sandal holder16 "48 Hrs." star Nick17 Vinegar complement18 Soporific poem for summer afternoons?20 Meat rater: Abbr.22 They make many connections at work23 Rodent not worried about individual glory?26 Mani/pedi target27 Small, fast fish32 A boot may attach to one34 Comics punch sound38 Mississippi feeder39 Results of clothes going unwashed for too long?43 Jai ___44 Back burner's place45 "___ your words!" (preschool scolding)46 River-mouth formations49 Periods51 Liver-based French crackers?57 Sale type with huge discounts61 Simple fastener62 "Pound! Pound! Pound!"?65 Genes material66 Sooner State residents67 Goddesses of the seasons68 Archaic contraction69 Like the Tudors, originally70 "Auld Lang ___"71 Thespian who makes this puzzle's theme entries corny1 "I'm a little teapot/Short and ___"2 Come up3 Feral creature4 Floor wood that can look whitish5 El station letters6 Child's first responder, informally7 Places to make s'mores8 Big Turkish city9 Chandon's champagne partner10 Dog food brand11 Mix, as cocoa12 Brief intervals15 Foot expert?19 Authority, to hipsters21 Org. led by an M.D.24 Scenic walk25 Banned apple spray28 "Vive le ___!"29 Increment of 0.00130 Half of zwei31 "The Bachelorette" flower32 Roe source33 Trendy smoothie vegetable35 Afternoons, briefly36 No longer fashionable37 Intl. mercantile group40 "Bottomless" hole41 Claim confidently42 Trillion: Prefix47 All over again48 Go up fast50 Checkup sounds52 Creep (along)53 Amazon speakers54 Noted San Francisco boulevard55 Craze56 Tic57 Mess offering58 Michigan or Ontario59 "___ and the Detectives" (children's book)60 Iowa college town63 Palindromic Bobbsey twin64 Letter-shaped shirt

Solution