Learning Chinese

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/7/18 18:33:40
Chat attack

interview

采访

(cǎifǎnɡ) 

A: What are you so busy doing? It's Saturday morning and you're typing away like that.

你在这忙什么呢？周六早晨就在这飞快打字。

(nǐ zài zhè mánɡ shíme ne? zhōuliù zǎochén jiùzài zhè fēikuài dǎzì.) 

B: I'm transcribing the recording of my interview.

我在抄录采访的录音。

(wǒ zài chāolù cǎifǎnɡ de lùyīn.)

 A: What interview?    

什么采访呀？

(shíme cǎifǎnɡ ya?)   

B: Last week I joined a geology summit and had a long interview with an expert. 

上周参加了个地质会议,录音采访了一个专家很久。

(shànɡzhōu cānjiā le ɡè dìzhì huìyì, lùyīn cǎifǎnɡ le yīɡè zhuānjiā hěnjiǔ.)  

A: Don't you have that special speech-to-text program? You can try it out. It will save you a lot of time.

不是有那种在线录音转文字的软件么？你可以试试。会节省很多时间吧。

(bùshì yǒu nàzhǒnɡ zàixiàn lùyīn zhuǎn wénzì de ruǎnjiàn me? nǐ kěyǐ shìshì. huì jiéshěnɡ hěnduō shíjiān ba.)

B: Yeah. But the transcription isn't always accurate. 

对。但是那个转换不总是很准确。

(duì. dànshì nàɡè zhuǎnhuàn bù zǒnɡshì hěnzhǔnquè.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT







RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: DIALOGUE,CONVERSATION
blog comments powered by Disqus