Learning Chinese

interview采访(cǎifǎnɡ)A: What are you so busy doing? It's Saturday morning and you're typing away like that.你在这忙什么呢？周六早晨就在这飞快打字。(nǐ zài zhè mánɡ shíme ne? zhōuliù zǎochén jiùzài zhè fēikuài dǎzì.)B: I'm transcribing the recording of my interview.我在抄录采访的录音。(wǒ zài chāolù cǎifǎnɡ de lùyīn.)A: What interview?什么采访呀？(shíme cǎifǎnɡ ya?)B: Last week I joined a geology summit and had a long interview with an expert.上周参加了个地质会议,录音采访了一个专家很久。(shànɡzhōu cānjiā le ɡè dìzhì huìyì, lùyīn cǎifǎnɡ le yīɡè zhuānjiā hěnjiǔ.)A: Don't you have that special speech-to-text program? You can try it out. It will save you a lot of time.不是有那种在线录音转文字的软件么？你可以试试。会节省很多时间吧。(bùshì yǒu nàzhǒnɡ zàixiàn lùyīn zhuǎn wénzì de ruǎnjiàn me? nǐ kěyǐ shìshì. huì jiéshěnɡ hěnduō shíjiān ba.)B: Yeah. But the transcription isn't always accurate.对。但是那个转换不总是很准确。(duì. dànshì nàɡè zhuǎnhuàn bù zǒnɡshì hěnzhǔnquè.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT