$914 million in foreign investment approved in 11 months

Statistics by Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade indicate that from March 21, 2018 until the end of February 2019, $914.455 million of investment for 65 industrial, mineral and commercial plans were approved in the country.In the same period of 2017, 62 projects worth $2.801 billion were approved by the Foreign Investment Board of Iran, which represents a 67.4% drop in terms of value.Creating chain stores, producing car ventilators, producing baby diapers, increasing investment in cars, manufacturing construction products, providing urban transportation services, producing composite aluminum sheets, producing brake linings for cars, producing iron and steel, the production of single crystal panels and photovoltaic solar cells, the manufacture of passenger food unit, the production of iron concentrate, the production of copper powder and the production of cosmetics, were among the projects that their foreign investments were approved.