Taiwan folk music to arrive in Beijing this summer

Hu Defu/Ara Kimbo Photo: Courtesy of Beijing Tianqiao Performing Arts Center
Music concert Shangu Zai Huhuan (Second Call of Valley) by the "Father of Folk Music in Taiwan" Hu Defu, better known as Ara Kimbo, will be held at the Beijing Tianqiao Performing Arts Center on August 2.
During the concert, the artist will combine poetry and nature to show reverence for life and the Earth.
Ara will perform more than 20 songs at the concert including his representative works "Niubei Shangde Xiaohai" (Kid on a Cow's Back), "Congcong" (Hurry) and "Taipingyang De Feng" (Wind of the Pacific), as well as the ancient poem Laisu, which originated from the ethnic minority tribes of Taiwan 1,000 years ago.
According to Ara, each of these works expresses the beauty and sorrow of human life and a gratitude toward heaven and earth. It's the artist's hope that they will allow audiences in Beijing to understand the charm of traditional music on the island of Taiwan.
Ara said he wants to present a perfect fusion of music and nature to audiences in Beijing. In the theater, the audience will be able to enjoy listening to music as performers present beautiful visuals on stage.
During the 1980s, Ara left the stage behind to fight for the rights of local residents in Taiwan because he felt that he "had more important things to do."
Now, in his 70s, he has returned to the stage to share with audiences his 50 years of experience with music.
At the concert Ara will also present works by many famous poets such as Zhou Mengdie, Lu Senbao, Gao Xinjiang
and Chen Juntian along with his music.