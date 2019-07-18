Iran slams West's unacceptable practice on human rights

Iran's Permanent Mission in the United Nations office and other International organizations in a letter criticized West's unacceptable practice as regard human rights."Iran strongly rejects unacceptable practice of some western countries towards China, and application of double standards and abuse of human rights under the pretext of minority situation in this country," the letter said.The full text of Iranian mission's letter is as follows:Once again, the noble objective of promotion and protection of human rights has served the political interests of a few States that regard human rights as a means in their foreign policy toolbox to exert pressure on the countries they disfavor.In this respect, the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly rejects unacceptable practice of some western countries towards China, and application of double standards and abuse of human rights under the pretext of minority situation in this country.The fact that the same states routinely turn a blind eye to the gross and systematic violations of human rights, war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by themselves and their allies against innocent populations in Yemen and Palestine, reveals the true face and intention of sponsors of the letter.Regrettably the casual application of such obvious double standards by them has relegated the international human rights mechanisms to political instruments that they conveniently abuse against whomever that is considered unfriendly.