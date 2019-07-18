Chinese premier congratulates von der Leyen on winning election as new European Commission president

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday congratulated Ursula von der Leyen on being elected as the new president of the European Commission.In a congratulatory message, Li said China-European Union (EU) relations have maintained a sound momentum of development with constantly strengthened dialogue and cooperation in various fields.The Chinese government attaches great importance to the development of its relations with the EU, as well as the position and role of the European Commission, he said.China has always been a firm supporter of European integration, in expectation of the bloc's lasting solidarity, stability, openness and prosperity, he added.China is willing to work together with the EU to lift their comprehensive strategic partnership to a higher level and bring more benefits of China-EU cooperation to the people of both sides, Li said.