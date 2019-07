Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, walks out of Brooklyn Federal Court on Wednesday, after the Mexican drug lord's sentencing, in New York City. Once one of the world's most powerful and notorious criminals, "El Chapo" was sentenced to life imprisonment Wednesday - the mandatory sentence for a host of crimes spanning a quarter-century. Photo: AFP

RELATED ARTICLES: El Chapo expected to get life sentence from US judge