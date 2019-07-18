US, Russia trade barbs over ‘visa war’

RELATED ARTICLES: Putin says Russia ready to restore ties with EU

The US and Russia on Wednesday accused each other of using children as political hostages after dozens of teachers at an English-language school in Moscow patronized by the children of Western diplomats were left without visas.US Ambassador Jon Huntsman said 30 teachers who had been due to arrive in Moscow next month had not been able to get visas, a move that he said could force the Anglo-American School of Moscow to scale back the number of children attending."Children should not be used as pawns in diplomatic disputes," Huntsman said in comments shared by the US embassy.But Moscow blamed Washington for the dispute, saying it had been forced to retaliate against US treatment of its own diplomats and embassy teachers in the US.Maria Zakharova, a foreign ministry spokeswoman, accused Washington of starting a visa war two years ago that had made it hard for Moscow to rotate its diplomats through the US.She also said that Washington expected Russia to issue diplomatic visas for the teachers in Moscow, even though it was unwilling to issue the same kind of visas for Russian teachers who work in a school on the grounds of the Russian embassy in Washington.Russia was ready to issue the teachers with visas as soon as the US did the same for Russian diplomatic personnel, she added.