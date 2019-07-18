China slams Trump’s meeting with so-called Chinese religious figures

The US arrangement to have some so-called Chinese religious figures meet with President Donald Trump is an act of interference with China's internal affairs and China expresses strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition to this, Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
China urged the US to view China's policies and freedom of religious belief status correctly and stop interfering with China's internal affairs using religious affairs, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang at a routine daily briefing held on Thursday.
Lu's remarks came in response to foreign reports saying that Trump met with 27 "religious persecution victims" including four from China at the White House on Wednesday.
A Uyghur Muslim told Trump her father was among others "locked up in concentration camps" in Northwest China's Xinjiang
Uyghur Autonomous Region, Reuters reported on Thursday.
Some remarks made by some so-called Chinese religious figures to President Donald Trump are seriously wrong, Lu said in response.
There is no so-called religious persecution in China and Chinese citizens enjoy freedom of religious belief according to the law, Lu said.
A Falun Gong practitioner was a part of the meeting, according to Reuters.
The US side arranged a member of the illegal cult Falun Gong and other figures that throw mud at China's religious policies to a so-called religious meeting and even arranged for them to meet with the US leader, Lu said. This was an act of interference with China's internal affairs and China expresses strong dissatisfaction and resolute oppositio