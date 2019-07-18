Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang to leave post

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang (Photo source: fmprc.gov.cn)

RELATED ARTICLES: FM Spokesman Lu Kang with CGTN on Chinese foreign relations

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang announced at Thursday's routine press conference that he will no longer hold the position as spokesperson and director-general of the ministry's information department.Lu assumed the position in 2015. Some of his comments were praised online by Chinese internet users, lending the impression he was well liked.Lu's new position has not been announced yet. Predecessors Ma Zhaoxu and Qin Gang became vice ministers of foreign affairs after a series of promotions.Chinese internet users expressed pity upon hearing Lu will leave what they dubbed China's "fiercest foreign ministry spokesperson team."Lu's position change became the most discussed topic on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo platform.Lu and other ministry spokespersons such as Hua Chunying and Geng Shuang have been applauded online when refuting charges by the West with a harsh tone.The public has the impression that the spokespersons are taking tough stances, but they actually showcase a change in China's national strategy and foreign policy, Li Haidong, a professor at China Foreign Affairs University's institute of international relations in Beijing told the Global Times on Thursday."We [China and the Chinese people] are more confident and direct in speaking up for our national interest, which is the result of China's increasing global role and more frequent interaction with the world," Li said.But Li noted that the tone doesn't mean communication was rigid. The spokespersons have been widely quoted for their use of metaphors and proverbs.The spokespersons office opened its own Weibo account in May to post press conference videos and also on July 8 joined short video platform Douyin, gaining 2 million followers in one day.The moves were hailed by many netizens as "down-to-earth in communicating with us."Some Chinese diplomats, including Chinese Ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai and Zhao Lijian, deputy chief of mission at the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad, have opened Twitter accounts and interacted with internet users.Zhao has regularly updated his accounts for his 193,000 followers, in order to introduce China to the world.