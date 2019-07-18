No information-sharing mechanism on social credit between HK, mainland: official

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the Chinese mainland have not shared information between each other concerning the social credit system and developing the system in the HKSAR would be in line with the Basic Law, said a senior official from China's top economic planner.



Lian Weiliang, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, told a group of reporters in Beijing on Thursday that "there is no information-sharing mechanism between the mainland and HKSAR" when asked about how far the city has been moving forward in building the system.



Social unrest in Hong Kong has draw attention to the issue of whether the Chinese mainland's social credit system will be implemented in the city.



On July 9, the HKSAR government issued a clarification that such claims were totally unfounded.



If Hong Kong builds a social credit system, that would also be in line with the Basic Law, Lian was quoted as saying in media reports. Meanwhile, all the information-sharing would be conducted in accordance with relevant regulations and law.



The country is advancing its social credit system through measures such as limiting market access for discredited people and companies.



Global Times





