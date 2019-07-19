Tourists visit Caka Salt Lake scenic spot in Qinghai

Photo shows the scenery of the Caka Salt Lake scenic spot at dusk in Caka Town of Wulan County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 18, 2019. Caka Salt Lake, covering an area of 105 square kilometers and with an altitude of 3,100 meters, attracts many tourists in summer.Photo:Xinhua

Photo shows the scenery of the Caka Salt Lake scenic spot at dusk in Caka Town of Wulan County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 18, 2019. Caka Salt Lake, covering an area of 105 square kilometers and with an altitude of 3,100 meters, attracts many tourists in summer.Photo:Xinhua

Tourists visit the Caka Salt Lake scenic spot at Caka Town of Wulan County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 18, 2019. Caka Salt Lake, covering an area of 105 square kilometers and with an altitude of 3,100 meters, attracts many tourists in summer. Photo:Xinhua

A tourist train runs in the Caka Salt Lake scenic spot at Caka Town of Wulan County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 18, 2019. Caka Salt Lake, covering an area of 105 square kilometers and with an altitude of 3,100 meters, attracts many tourists in summer.Photo:Xinhua

Tourists view a salt sculpture of the Caka Salt Lake scenic spot at Caka Town of Wulan County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 18, 2019. Caka Salt Lake, covering an area of 105 square kilometers and with an altitude of 3,100 meters, attracts many tourists in summer. Photo:Xinhua

Tourists visit the Caka Salt Lake scenic spot at Caka Town of Wulan County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 18, 2019. Caka Salt Lake, covering an area of 105 square kilometers and with an altitude of 3,100 meters, attracts many tourists in summer.Photo:Xinhua

Tourists visit the Caka Salt Lake scenic spot at Caka Town of Wulan County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 18, 2019. Caka Salt Lake, covering an area of 105 square kilometers and with an altitude of 3,100 meters, attracts many tourists in summer. Photo:Xinhua

A tourist train runs in the Caka Salt Lake scenic spot at Caka Town of Wulan County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 18, 2019. Caka Salt Lake, covering an area of 105 square kilometers and with an altitude of 3,100 meters, attracts many tourists in summer.Photo:Xinhua

Tourists visit the Caka Salt Lake scenic spot at Caka Town of Wulan County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 18, 2019. Caka Salt Lake, covering an area of 105 square kilometers and with an altitude of 3,100 meters, attracts many tourists in summer. Photo:Xinhua