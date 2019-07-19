Lily of Changchun Park attracts lots of visitors

Visitors take photos of lily at the Changchun Park in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, July 19, 2019. The lily of Changchun Park are in full bloom, attracting a lot of visitors.Photo:Xinhua

Visitors take photos of lily at the Changchun Park in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, July 19, 2019. The lily of Changchun Park are in full bloom, attracting a lot of visitors.Photo:Xinhua

Visitors appreciate the beauty of lily at the Changchun Park in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, July 19, 2019. The lily of Changchun Park are in full bloom, attracting a lot of visitors.Photo:Xinhua