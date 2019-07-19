Beijing probes two men smoking in Palace Museum

Photo taken on April 30, 2019 shows peony flowers in the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo: Xinhua)

Beijing police are investigating a smoking case at the Palace Museum on Friday, after a video showing two men showing off while smoking in the world's largest museum went viral on Chinese social media.The video shows two male tourists sitting in a corner in the museum, with one man smoking and talking to the camera, saying, "Who dares smoke in the Palace Museum?""Smoking is banned at the Palace Museum," he said while smoking. The man sitting next to him was also smoking, and the voice from a man taking the video said "Bro, you two are awesome!"Their behavior drew public condemnation after the video went viral."They should be on the black list and banned from entering all tourist sites and museums," one netizen said on China's Twitter-like Weibo.Beijing police have begun an investigation, and the two will be dealt with in accordance with law.Beijing's health authority said that the two have violated smoking regulations, the Beijing Evening News reported.Smoking at the Palace Museum has been banned since 2013. Beijing implemented its strictest-ever ban on smoking in 2015, and the ban not only applies to indoor smoking, but also extends to open-air spaces near school buildings and cultural relic protection sites. Smokers who violate the ban can be fined up to 200 yuan ($32).Global Times