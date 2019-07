China's space lab Tiangong-2 is scheduled to reenter the Earth's atmosphere Friday night (Beijing time), the China Manned Space Engineering Agency announced.The first orbit control on Tiangong-2 was completed on Thursday. The spacecraft, in normal and stable condition, was operating in an elliptical orbit with the perigee at 190 km and the apogee at 370 km by 5:30 pm on Friday, said the agency.