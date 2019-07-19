Chinese State Councilor to visit Brazil, Chile

RELATED ARTICLES: Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets Pakistani Ambassador to China Masood Khalid

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the Formal Meeting of the BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Brazil and pay an official visit to the country from July 24 to 26.Wang will be visiting at the invitation of Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang announced Friday.During the visit, Wang will hold the third China-Brazil Foreign Ministers' Comprehensive Strategic Dialogue with Araujo. At the invitation of Chilean Foreign Minister Teodoro Ribera, Wang will pay an official visit to Chile from July 26 to 28, according to Geng.