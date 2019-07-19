Russian Universities Develop New Device Aimed at Making Equipment More Reliable and Long-Lasting

Identifying defects in the production of various types of equipment has long been a major task for testing teams, given that these could ultimately reduce the life-span of expensive machinery.Scientists from Russia's National Research Tomsk Polytechnic University (TPU) and the National Research Irkutsk Technical University (ITU) have recently developed a new and improved model of a vibration test bench - a device used to simulate vibrations that equipment could experience when being used. The newest version of this device, widely used by engineers to determine the vibration resistance levels of various systems and their weak points, features hydraulic servo-drives that allow the bench to remain easy-to-control, reliable and compact at the same time."Our team has developed a small and simple vibration bench with a hydraulic servo-drive; this innovation will help evaluate the vibration resistance levels of production components", said Boris Moizes, an assistant professor with the control and diagnostics section of the University's Institute of Non-Destructive Testing.Such devices allow engineers who work on the development of various types of equipment to detect excessive operational vibration levels that might not only increase the wear and tear rates of the machinery itself, but could also result in a malfunction or even an accident.The concept for the new vibration test bench was originally suggested by ITU Professor Anatoly Nizhegorodov, but was developed and brought to life by Assistant Professor Alexei Gavrilin from the TPU. Right now they are working on compiling the bench's design documentation.