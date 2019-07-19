100 hot air balloons rise over Danxian landform

Photo taken on July 19, 2019 shows a gathering of hot air balloons at the Qicai Danxian scenic area in Zhangye City, Northwest China's Gansu Province. One hundred participants riding hot air balloons rose into the sky from three sites in the scenic area famous for Danxian landform, a unique type of geomorphology formed from red-colored sandstone and characterized by steep cliffs.Photo:China News Service

