Gobi desert attraction in peak season

Large numbers of tourists are visiting Crescent Spring and Mingsha Mountain scenic spot in the Gobi desert in Dunhuang City, Northwest China's Gansu Province in July, the start of the peak travel season, even riding camels that can form a queue 2 kilometers long. With of a vast expanse of sand dunes, Mingsha Mountain, or "Singing Sand," is famous for its desert scenery and the mysterious sound made by wind blowing over its surface. The area’s blue sky, white clouds and rolling sands are particularly appealing to visitors. Photo:China News Service

