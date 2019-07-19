Egrets seen in Wuyishan City, SE China's Fujian

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/19 21:14:31

Egrets are seen in fields of Xijiao Village of Xingtian Township in Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 19, 2019. Photo:Xinhua


 

Egrets fly around a tractor in fields of Xijiao Village of Xingtian Township in Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 19, 2019. Photo:Xinhua


 

Egrets are seen in fields of Xijiao Village of Xingtian Township in Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 19, 2019. Photo:Xinhua


 

Egrets fly around a tractor in fields of Xijiao Village of Xingtian Township in Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 19, 2019. Photo:Xinhua


 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus